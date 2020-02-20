|
|
Joyce Earline Ballion 1931 - 2020
Mt. Auburn, IL—Joyce Earline Ballion, 88, of Mt. Auburn passed away at 6:27p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Mill Creek Care Center in Springfield. She was born on March 5, 1931 in Mt. Auburn, the daughter of Earl and Helen (Watts) Scholes. She married Turenne Victor "Sonny" Ballion on November 19, 1954 in Springfield and he preceded her in death on August 22, 2005. Joyce graduated as Valedictorian in 1948 from Mt. Auburn High School and went on to attend Millikin University. She worked many jobs throughout the years including secretary for Hershey-Bliss Law Office in Taylorville, Gene Kennedy Construction, and the Illinois Veterans Commission. She served as bookkeeper for Christian County States Attorney, Alvin T. Durr. While all her jobs were important to her, none were as meaningful as farming alongside her husband. Joyce had a passion for farming and had a part in every aspect. From doing field work, to walking beans, to helping birth cattle, she loved every aspect of farming. She attended the Mt. Auburn Church of Christ where she was proud to be one of the oldest members. Joyce was a 60-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Mt. Auburn. She and Sonny enjoyed their many trips to Las Vegas and the gambling boats throughout the years. She enjoyed playing cards and Bunco and tending to her flower garden. Joyce was known for the large number of chicken figurines that she collected over the years.
She is survived by her children: Alan Reeter (Becky) of Mt. Auburn and Jan Hartwig (Tom) of Niantic; grandchildren: Kris Reeter of Seattle, Washington, Samantha Becker (Chad) of Batavia, and Sabrina Hartwig of Chicago; and sister: Marcia Montgomery of Mt. Auburn. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter: Vicky S. Ballion; and brother: Chuck Scholes.
Mrs. Ballion will be cremated, and a memorial service will take place at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at McClure Funeral Home in Taylorville with Rev. Melissa Ebken officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00a.m. until the time of the service. Following the service, inurnment will take place in the Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Five Loaves and Two Fish Food Pantry in Mt. Auburn. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020