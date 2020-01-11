The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
(217) 483-9292
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joseph the Worker
700 E. Spruce St.
Chatham, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker
700 E. Spruce St.
Chatham, IL
View Map
Joyce Elaine Grimes


1932 - 2020
Joyce Elaine Grimes 1932 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Joyce Elaine Grimes, 87, of Chatham, died at 9:22 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at her home at Villas of Hollybrook.
Joyce was born on October 13, 1932, in White Hall, IL, the daughter of Leslie R. and Gladys E. Taylor Forrester. She married Andrew "Andy" Grimes on September 29, 1951, in Springfield.
Joyce graduated from White Hall High School in 1950 and was employed as a service rep at CILCO Credit Union for ten years. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, St. Joseph the Worker Church, and a former member of the St. Louise de Marillac Society. Joyce enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland, baking, and cooking, but her family was her passion.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Pinkerton.
She is survived by her husband, Andy Grimes of Chatham; son, Steven (wife, Donna) Grimes of Plano, TX; daughters, Carol (husband, Greg) Metzger of Noblesville, IN and Sharon (husband, Bill) Gibbons of Springfield; grandchildren, Tracy Metzger, Julie (husband, Ray) Gotanco, Michael (wife, Heather) Metzger, Carrie (husband, David) Rooney, Katie (husband, Travis) Williams, Patrick Grimes, and Megan Grimes; step-grandchildren, Ryan and Patrick Gibbons; twelve great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins that were very dear to Joyce.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Villas of Hollybrook for the excellent care they provided to Joyce.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:00 to 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker, 700 E. Spruce St., Chatham. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. John Nolan, celebrant.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies.
Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Church, 700 E. Spruce St., Chatham, IL 62629.
The family of Joyce Elaine Grimes is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, IL.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
