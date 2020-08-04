Joyce Elaine Mavis 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Joyce Elaine Mavis, 86, of Springfield, passed away August 3, 2020 at Regency Care. She was born November 6, 1933 in Carlinville to Harry Bouillon and Thelma Fraley Bouillon. Joyce married John Mavis on January 1, 1956 at the Rural United Methodist Church in Carlinville and he survives.
Mrs. Mavis is also survived by three children: Sharon (John) Zimmerman of Williamsburg, Michigan, Bruce (Melinda) Mavis of Pleasant Plains and Marcia (Tom) Baker of Tallula, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Bouillon.
Joyce worked many years as a secretary for Lincoln's Home and was also employed by the YMCA. One of her fondest memories was working for Paul Finley's Political Campaign. She was a member of New Salem United Methodist Church. Joyce was a 4-H Leader, Brownie Leader and Cub Scout Leader.
A graveside service will be held at Old Salem Cemetery at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, August 6. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Jerome United Methodist Church Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com
.