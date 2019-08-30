|
|
Joyce K. Lowe 1950 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Joyce K. Lowe, 68, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Joyce was born on September 6, 1950 in Springfield the daughter of Jess and Norvella Pope Farley. She married Richard Lowe Sr.
She enjoyed dancing, playing Bingo, and listening to music. She loved cooking, especially Sunday Dinner's.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Jesse, Junior, Dickie, Jimmy and Billy Farley; and one sister, Sarabell Dyer.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; two sons, Rick (Kim Estes) Lowe and Scott Lowe; six grandchildren, Mitchell Jay Lowe, Jessica (Ryan) Lowe, Nicholas Lowe, Paige Lowe, Shaina Norman and Chase Lowe; six great-grandchildren, Corey Tolbert Jr., Carlee Lowe, Harmony Lowe, Zoey Guy, Benjamin Dworsack, JT Turnbull; three sisters, Norma Jean Grimmett, Sharon Neil and Janet Bowman; one brother, Donnie Farley; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home with Reverend Larry Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home 530 N. 5th St. Springfield, IL 62702 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019