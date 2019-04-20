|
|
Joyce M. Erickson 1943 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Joyce M. Erickson, 76, of Springfield, passed away at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at St. John's Hospital, after a long and heroic battle with Alzheimer's. She was born February 5, 1943, in Springfield, the daughter of Albert and Eileen Maurer. She married Thomas E. Erickson on July 28, 1961.
Mrs. Erickson graduated from Lanphier High School. She worked at Land of Lincoln Bank and Illinois Bell Telephone Company for a number of years and later assisted her husband in his tax consulting business. Throughout her married life she was a devoted homemaker and was proud to see all of her children graduate from the University of Illinois.
Joyce will be remembered as an expert crafter and for her creativity in designing beautiful flower arrangements and holiday decorations. She was widely known for her delicious desserts and seasonal outfits for her concrete goose that welcomed visitors to their home. Her organizational skills and direction of family functions garnered her the affectionate nickname of "the General" amongst her adoring children. For many years Joyce served as a Girl Scout leader, classroom mother, and the Campbell's Soup label lady for St. Agnes grade school. She assisted her husband with baseball and softball teams for over 25 loving years in the Springfield Khoury League and even served as Chief Umpire when the need arose. Joyce sold countless candy bars, Girl Scout cookies, cheese and sausage, Mostaccioli Dinner tickets or whatever else her children needed to sell for fundraising efforts.
Mrs. Erickson's survivors include her husband Tom; four children Sue (husband Del) Gilpin of Bloomington, Tom Jr. (wife Peg) Erickson of Plainfield, Mike (wife Michele) Erickson of Chatham, and Amy (husband John) Hood of Springfield; ten grandchildren Daniel Gilpin, Amanda Highland, Eric Gilpin, and Grace Gilpin all of Bloomington, Katelyn Erickson, Megan Erickson, and Tommy Erickson all of Plainfield, Ryan Erickson, Craig Erickson, and Justin Erickson all of Chatham; one great granddaughter Abigail Highland of Bloomington and another due any day.
Mrs. Erickson was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law Rev. Robert E. Erickson C.S.V. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Agnes Church. A second visitation will be held from 9-9:45 am, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Agnes Church.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Agnes Church with Reverend Robert Jallas officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to the or the St. Agnes Parish Capital Campaign.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019