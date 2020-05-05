|
|
Joyce Marie Kaehler 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Joyce Marie Kaehler, 81, of Springfield, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Illinois Presbyterian Home. She was born October 17, 1938 in Springfield, to Louis and Pearl Ealey Petschauer. She married Robert W. Kaehler on December 23, 1959 and he preceded her in death on August 6, 2011.
Survivors include her son Rob (Connie) Burns of Mt Pulaski; one grandchild, Gillian; three sisters, Judith Graham of Indianapolis, IN, Mary Ann Scheib of Brownsburg, IN and Carolyn (Larry) Moore of Springfield and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park with Pastor Joanne Hinds officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping the Homeless in Springfield, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020