Joyce S. Fornoff 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Joyce S. (Abbott) Fornoff, age 81, of Springfield, formerly of Athens, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born on August 20, 1938 in Richmond, Virginia.
Joyce married Walter Fornoff on March 29, 1964 (55 years).
She is survived by her husband, Walter, Sr.; sons, Charles (ex-wife Melissa) Fornoff and Joseph Fornoff; grandchildren, Kayla (husband Jordan) Lauer, Rachael, Madilyn, and Logan; three great-grandchildren, Keaton, Clara, and Rhett; and several nieces and nephews.
Joyce is preceded in death by her mother, Vesteen Ward; one sister, JoAnn Beam; and a son, Walter Eugene Fornoff, Jr.
She was a homemaker all of her life. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Springfield.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM also at the funeral home with Rev. Nicole Cox officiating. Joyce will be laid to rest at Indian Point Cemetery near Athens.
Memorials can be made to .
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019