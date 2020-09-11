Joyce Theilken 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Joyce Theilken, 90, of Springfield, Illinois, formerly of Chatham, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield. Joyce was born Sept. 16, 1929, in Springfield, the daughter of William H. and Virginia E. Geatz DeSilva. She married Donald P. Theilken on April 25, 1953, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don, in 2019; and a brother, Bill DeSilva.
Joyce graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1946 and was a past president of the Ursuline Academy Alumni Association. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Chatham and a former member of the Church of the Little Flower in Springfield. Joyce was a secretary for Catholic Charities for 11 years.
Joyce is survived by one daughter, Mary (husband, Jim) Monahan, of Springfield; three sons, Tom (wife, Mary) Theilken, Dave (wife, Sandy) Theilken and Jim (wife, Lori) Theilken, all of Springfield; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private funeral service will be held with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.
Memorials honoring Joyce may be made to the Inter-Veterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County, 224 Twin Oaks Drive, Rochester, IL 62563-9219, or to the Villa Angela, 715 N. Fourth St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee is serving the family of Joyce Theilken. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com
