Joyel Rose "Joy" Watters-Hall 1975 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Joyel Rose "Joy" Watters-Hall made her final transformation from this life on Friday, April 3, 2020 to her eternal life with God. Joyel was born in Springfield, Illinois on August 30, 1975, to the late Gerald L. Watters and the late Mary E. (Scott) Watters. She was the twin sister of the late Danyel Ann (Watters) Pitts, older sister of TaNissia Henderson and loving mother of two children, Amya Danyel Hall and Harvey Hall Jr.
Joyel is survived by her two children, Amya Hall and Harvey Jr. Hall both of Springfield, IL.; brother, Calvin Pitts of Springfield, IL.; sister, TaNissia Henderson, two nieces, Chelsea Henderson and Mia Henderson and two nephews, Sean Henderson and King Henderson-Johnson of Forest Hill, TX.; her Boss Diva sisters, and a host of other family & friends.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Tuesday, April 14th from 10am-2pm viewing only at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 E Washington Street Springfield, IL 62703.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Harvey & Amya's trust fund at Carrollton Bank located at 2135 Wabash Avenue Springfield, IL 62704.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020