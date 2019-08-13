Home

Juanita E. (Betty) Lee


1933 - 2019
Juanita E. (Betty) Lee Obituary
Juanita E. (Betty) Lee 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Juanita E. (Betty) Lee, 85, of Springfield, died at 5:30 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Heritage Health. She was born October 13, 1933 in Springfield to Michael and Ann (Agnew) Glavette. She married Robert E. Lee, Sr. on September 15, 1951 and he preceded her in death on August 31, 2017.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kathleen Takacs and two sisters, Nancy Bascio and Mary Ann Seiler.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary M. (Harry) Collis of Sebastian, FL and Patricia A. (Danny) Thompson of Williamsville; three sons, Robert E. (Pam) Lee, Jr. of Springfield, Bryan Lee of Independence, CA and Brenden M. (April Marsaglia) Lee of Taylorville; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Sally Morris of Groton, NY and two brothers-in-law, Norman Seiler of Melbourne, FL and Joe Bascio of Springfield.
Betty attended St. Cabrini Church and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society there.
She loved sewing, crafting, traveling with her husband and POLKA.
Memorial Service: 1 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Patrick Groth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brother James Court.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
