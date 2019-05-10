|
Juanita Smith Dewith Barton 1926 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Juanita Smith Dewith Barton passed away on May 8, 2019. She was born in Springfield, October 20, 1926 to Walter B. Smith, Sr. and Viola Smith Burney. She attended Iles Elementary School, Feitshans High School, Lincoln Land Community College and Sangamon State University. She was an activist, president, vice-president, secretary, executive board member, board member, and a member over a period of time of various civic, community and national organizations. She was an employee of Arbee Printing Co., Sangamo Electric, City of Springfield and the Illinois State Board of Ethics.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth E. Barton, Sr.; her daughter Allison Dewith Wilson and son Eugene J. Mitchell; her siblings Walter B. Smith, Jr., Marguerite Roberts, Elwood W. Smith, Robert C. Smith, James Smith and Samuel Smith. Survivors include one son, Enyo Dewith, Rock Island; four daughters Mrs. Charles (Cecine Dewith) Jones, Mrs. William J. (Letitia Dewith) Anderson, Mrs. Stephen (Shannon Dewith) McCormick all of Springfield; and, Mrs. Juan A. (Jai Dewith) Jones, of Cordoba, Argentina. Also two stepsons, Kenneth E. Barton, Jr. (Diane), Alpharetta, Georgia; James W. Barton (Antionette), Silver Spring, Maryland; one stepdaughter, Llewelyn T. Barton, New York; a total of 26 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Visitation 4-5:00pm and Service 5-5:45pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Paul AME Church, 1130 South 16th Street, Springfield, IL 62702.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Springfield Urban League Youth Educational Scholarship Fund, 100 N. 11th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 11 to May 12, 2019