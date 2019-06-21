|
|
Judith A. "Judie" Haber 1943 - 2019
New Berlin, IL—Judith A. "Judie" Haber, 76, of New Berlin, died peacefully at 4:00 am, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home, after a four year battle with cancer.
She was born May 8, 1943 in Springfield, to Lambert C. and Virginia Mae (Pierce) Atkins. She married William "Tom" Baker on June 22, 1963 and he preceded her in death on November 3, 2006. She married Seymour Haber on September 20, 2008 and he survives.
Also surviving are five children, Bob (Barb) Baker, Christina (Robert) Flynn, Greg (Donna) Baker, Todd (Janet) Baker, all of Springfield and Tara German of New Berlin; five step-children, Roger (Nanci) Haber of Boston, MA, Barbara (Terry) Dowds of New Berlin, Larry (Shelley) Haber of Israel, Steven Haber (Eric Korpan) of DE and Laurie (David) Zike of OR; seven grandchildren, eleven step grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; twelve step great grandchildren; three brothers, Bob (Connie) Atkins of Thayer, Donald (Kathy) Atkins of Springfield and Dennis (Mara) Atkins of Pawnee; one brother-in-law, Jim Baker of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; two grandchildren, Shannon and Sean Flynn.
Judie was a woman of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Berlin. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, knitting, painting, playing BUNCO, working puzzles, traveling, baking, cake decorating and fishing. She enjoyed Christmas and spending time with her family and friends and her beloved rescue pup, Oscar.
Visitation: 4 - 7 pm, Monday, June 24, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm. A second visitation will be held from 9:30 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 until time of funeral mass.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Berlin with Reverend Seth Brown and Reverend Steve Arisman officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Hospice.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 22 to June 23, 2019