|
|
Judith A. "Judy" Janes 1954 - 2929
Springfield, IL—Judith Ann "Judy" Janes, 66, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away at her home, Monday, April 20, 2020.
She was born in Springfield, March 1, 1954 the daughter of Richard and Mary Ann (Tonnellato) Miller. Her parents preceded her in death.
A graduate of Lanphier High School, Judy married Charles Milton Janes in Hannibal, MO and he survives.
Judy is also survived by her daughter, Kathy Geers, a granddaughter, Abigail Geers, both of Oswego, IL, three brothers: Rick (Kathy), Jerry (Tawny) Miller of Springfield, and John (Kay) Miller of Dawson, IL, a sister, Janice (Patrick) Buscher of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Judy retired in 2010 from Horace Mann Insurance Co where she served as a Programmer Specialist.
Cremation rites were accorded by the Bisch and Son Crematory. Respecting the COVID 19 restrictions, a memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Margery Adams Wildlife Sanctuary 2315 E. Clearlake Ave. Springfield, IL 62703.
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020