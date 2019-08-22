|
|
Judith A. "Judy" Loro 1955 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Judith A. "Judy" Loro, 64, of Springfield, passed away at 8:41 pm Monday, August 19, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center after a courageous battle with ALS.
She was born in Chicago, March 15, 1955 the daughter of Arthur and Marie Meyer, Sr. She married Marc Loro in Sandwich, IL in 1993 and he survives.
Also surviving are her two children; Matthew Bright of Portland, OR and Sarah (husband Nathan Lucero) Bright of Chicago. She has two sisters, Carol and Shelia, and a brother, Arthur Meyer Jr. of Springfield.
Judy retired in April 2018 as a court operations analyst with Court Reporting Services, State of Illinois. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. She had a passion for art. She herself was an accomplished painter, both watercolor and acrylic. Her masterpieces will be a permanent keepsake and memory for her family and friends. In her younger days, Judy was an award winning dog trainer. She and her family were especially fond of Shelties. Being a Chicago native, Judy was a devoted Cubs and Bears fan. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, going for a nice dinner with her husband Marc and their friends, and traveling. They went to Italy three times and accomplished a "bucket list" trip to Iceland during the summer of 2018.
Cremation rites will be accorded by the Bisch Crematory.
Judy's family will greet friends and family at a memorial gathering on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church 2645 Old Jacksonville Rd. Springfield, IL from 9:30 am until the time of a memorial service at 11:00 am. Pastor Aaron Hauser will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to The ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapter 2258 Weldon Parkway - St. Louis, MO 63146, the Smile Train Foundation 633 Third Avenue 9th Floor New York, New York 10017, or the Animal Protective League 1001 Taintor Rd. Springfield, IL 62702
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 544-5424.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019