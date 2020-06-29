Judith A. Marsdon Matson 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Judith A. Marsdon Matson, 80, of Springfield, died at 11:39 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Judith was born March 29, 1940, in Los Angeles, CA, the daughter of Dean R. and Louise Murray (Long) Duncan. She married William "Bill" Gladstone Marsden III; he preceded her in death on August 16, 1977. She later met and married Peter C. Matson on June 16, 1979, in Springfield; he preceded her in death on May 16, 2015.
Judith graduated from Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles in 1958. She was employed with the State of Illinois for over 20 years. She was a member of Church of the Little Flower where she served as a Lector and as a Funeral Choir member. Judith was also a past President of the Cachet Club and Elks Ladies Post 158, member of Little Flower Church Guild, and volunteered for CIVS. She and her husband enjoyed traveling together on cruises and road trips. Judith also enjoyed playing pinochle, bridge, reading and was an avid cat lover.
She is survived by her children, Derek A. Marsden of DuBois, IL and Kristin N. (husband, Christopher) McNabb of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Tyler Marsden and Sophia McNabb; great-grandchild, Riley Marsden; and step-siblings, Michele (husband, Scott) Rosenthal, Pierre (wife, Carolyn) Boucher, and Claude Boucher all of Los Angeles, CA.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower, 800 Stevenson Dr., Springfield with Rev. Allen Kemme, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 Guidance for Churches will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 175 guests at one time.
Private family burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Elks Children's Care, 1201 N. Main, Chatham, IL 62629 or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.
Springfield, IL—Judith A. Marsdon Matson, 80, of Springfield, died at 11:39 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Judith was born March 29, 1940, in Los Angeles, CA, the daughter of Dean R. and Louise Murray (Long) Duncan. She married William "Bill" Gladstone Marsden III; he preceded her in death on August 16, 1977. She later met and married Peter C. Matson on June 16, 1979, in Springfield; he preceded her in death on May 16, 2015.
Judith graduated from Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles in 1958. She was employed with the State of Illinois for over 20 years. She was a member of Church of the Little Flower where she served as a Lector and as a Funeral Choir member. Judith was also a past President of the Cachet Club and Elks Ladies Post 158, member of Little Flower Church Guild, and volunteered for CIVS. She and her husband enjoyed traveling together on cruises and road trips. Judith also enjoyed playing pinochle, bridge, reading and was an avid cat lover.
She is survived by her children, Derek A. Marsden of DuBois, IL and Kristin N. (husband, Christopher) McNabb of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Tyler Marsden and Sophia McNabb; great-grandchild, Riley Marsden; and step-siblings, Michele (husband, Scott) Rosenthal, Pierre (wife, Carolyn) Boucher, and Claude Boucher all of Los Angeles, CA.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower, 800 Stevenson Dr., Springfield with Rev. Allen Kemme, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 Guidance for Churches will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 175 guests at one time.
Private family burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Elks Children's Care, 1201 N. Main, Chatham, IL 62629 or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.