Judith A. McCubbin 1941 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Judith A. McCubbin, 77, of Springfield, died at 7:40 am, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born December 27, 1941 in Springfield to Loren and Dolores (Shepard) Douglas. She married Ernest Whitnall and he preceded her in death in 2001. She married Carl McCubbin in 2010 and he preceded her in death in 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two daughters, Pamela Roach and Debrah Zacarrah.
She is survived by eight children, Judith and Ernest Whitnall and Donald Ronald, Gerald and Richard Roach; several grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Blankenship and Stephanie Hoehn; and one brother, Skip Douglas and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: 11 am – 12:30 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral service: 12:30 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Lori McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 18 to July 19, 2019