Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Staab Funeral Home
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Staab Funeral Home
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith McCubbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. McCubbin


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. McCubbin Obituary
Judith A. McCubbin 1941 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Judith A. McCubbin, 77, of Springfield, died at 7:40 am, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born December 27, 1941 in Springfield to Loren and Dolores (Shepard) Douglas. She married Ernest Whitnall and he preceded her in death in 2001. She married Carl McCubbin in 2010 and he preceded her in death in 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two daughters, Pamela Roach and Debrah Zacarrah.
She is survived by eight children, Judith and Ernest Whitnall and Donald Ronald, Gerald and Richard Roach; several grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Blankenship and Stephanie Hoehn; and one brother, Skip Douglas and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: 11 am – 12:30 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral service: 12:30 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Lori McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now