|
|
Judith A. Wooley 1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Judith A. Wooley, 76 of Litchfield, died at 7:52 am, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Heritage Health in Springfield. She was born August 30, 1942 in Litchfield to Kenneth Charles and Ilene Ruth (Fischer) Atteberry. She married Benjamin F. Wooley in 1980 and he preceded her in death on December 12, 1988.
Survivors include one sister, Ellen K. (Jerry) Lynch of Litchfield; one brother Harold R. Atteberry of Litchfield; five nieces; four nephews and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and one brother, Richard L. Atteberry.
Graveside Service: 1:30 pm, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park with Rev. Milton Bost officiating.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 22 to May 23, 2019