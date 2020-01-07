|
|
Judith Ann Bick 1956 - 2020
West Frankfort, IL—Judith Ann Bick, 63, of West Frankfort passed away on Monday January 6, 2020, in Westside Care at 4:55a.m.
Judith was born on November 26, 1956, in Springfield, Illinois, to Harry and Mary Louise (Connour) Bick. Judith was an LPN and was very proud of receiving her nursing certification. Judith loved the Lord and she enjoyed eating out and going shopping.
Judith is preceded in death by her parents, brother Francis Andrew, and a brother-in-law Dave Procter.
She is survived by her sisters: Diane (Doug) King, Pam (David) Barnes, Aimee (Louie) Giordano, Cheri (Les) Jackson, and Barb Procter; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephew; uncle, and many cousins
It was Judith's wish to be cremated with no services.
Condolences of sympathy may be made at www.unionfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020