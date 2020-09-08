Judith Ann (Skeeters) Butchek 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Judith Ann (Skeeters) Butchek, 76, of Springfield died Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born August 14, 1944 in Springfield, IL to Joseph E. and Grace Rosalie (Whitcomb) Skeeters. She married Anton "Butch" Butchek on June 29, 1963.
She is survived by her husband, Butch; two daughters, Amy (Steve) Yaris and Connie Leach, both of Springfield; one grandson, Robert Leach; brother, James Skeeters and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Butchek; seven brothers, Raymond, Jerry, Gene, Norman, Joe, Mickey, Bernie and Charlie Skeeters and four sisters, Lorraine Lopian, Virginia Ingram, Margaret Bartels and Patty Chambers.
Judith worked at A & P Grocers from 1978 – 1980 and the Illinois State Lottery as a Clerk from 1981 – 2006. She was a member of Real Life Church and the Forget Me Not's at Real Life Church.
Visitation: 9:30 – 11:30 am, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Real Life Church.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Real Life Church with Pastor Clint Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Fire Department Station #8 on Monroe and Station #3 on North Grand.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com