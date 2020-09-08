1/1
Judith Ann (Skeeters) Butchek
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann (Skeeters) Butchek 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Judith Ann (Skeeters) Butchek, 76, of Springfield died Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born August 14, 1944 in Springfield, IL to Joseph E. and Grace Rosalie (Whitcomb) Skeeters. She married Anton "Butch" Butchek on June 29, 1963.
She is survived by her husband, Butch; two daughters, Amy (Steve) Yaris and Connie Leach, both of Springfield; one grandson, Robert Leach; brother, James Skeeters and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Butchek; seven brothers, Raymond, Jerry, Gene, Norman, Joe, Mickey, Bernie and Charlie Skeeters and four sisters, Lorraine Lopian, Virginia Ingram, Margaret Bartels and Patty Chambers.
Judith worked at A & P Grocers from 1978 – 1980 and the Illinois State Lottery as a Clerk from 1981 – 2006. She was a member of Real Life Church and the Forget Me Not's at Real Life Church.
Visitation: 9:30 – 11:30 am, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Real Life Church.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Real Life Church with Pastor Clint Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Fire Department Station #8 on Monroe and Station #3 on North Grand.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved