Judith "Judi" Ann Castelletti 1950 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Judith "Judi" Ann Castelletti, 70, of Springfield, died at 11:42 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her residence.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 25 guests at one time.
A private Memorial Ceremony will be held. If you wish to view via livestream, you can do so by following https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/57935737
at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
