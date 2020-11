Judith "Judi" Ann Castelletti 1950 - 2020Springfield , IL—Judith "Judi" Ann Castelletti, 70, of Springfield, died at 11:42 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her residence.Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 25 guests at one time.A private Memorial Ceremony will be held. If you wish to view via livestream, you can do so by following https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/57935737 at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.