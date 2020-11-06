1/1
Judith Ann "Judi" Castelletti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith "Judi" Ann Castelletti 1950 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Judith "Judi" Ann Castelletti, 70, of Springfield, died at 11:42 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her residence.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 25 guests at one time.
A private Memorial Ceremony will be held. If you wish to view via livestream, you can do so by following https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/57935737 at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved