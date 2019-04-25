Judith Ann "Judy" Cunningham 1948 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Judith Ann "Judy" Cunningham, 70, of Springfield, passed away at 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Healthcare in Springfield.

Judy was born on June 12, 1948, in Ste. Marie, IL, the daughter of George and Viola Keller Litzelman. She married George "Bob" R. Cunningham on March 23, 1989, in Kentucky.

Judy graduated from Newton High School and was employed with CWLP in the Human Resources department. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church in Chatham. Judy enjoyed golfing, cooking and baking, especially cookies and pies, reading, and doing yard work. She was known for her positive attitude, generous spirit, and her humor.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Granville Helm; an infant granddaughter, Adelyn Helm; and an infant brother, James Litzelman.

She is survived by husband, G.R. "Bob" Cunningham of Springfield; sons, Granville Helm of St. Louis, MO and Brad (partner, Meghan) Helm of Chicago; step-son, Bob (wife, Brenda) Cunningham of Springfield; step-daughters, Pamela (husband, Mike) Corrigan of Clinton, Barb (husband, Ken) Graves of Springfield, and Kim (husband, Mick; deceased) Rosendahl of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua, Michael, Jackson, Micaela, Joseph, Kelly, and Connor; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn (husband, Ron) Kirts and Don (wife, Christine) Litzelman of Ste. Marie, IL, Marylaine (husband, David) Rohr of Springfield, MO, Joan (husband, Ed; deceased) Cunningham of Springfield, and Pat (husband, John) Mammoser of Arthur, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00- 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Funeral Ceremony: 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with Rev. Richard Chiola officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Hospice at Heritage Healthcare, 900 N. Rutledge St., Springfield, IL 62702.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019