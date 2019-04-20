Judith Ann Gray 1940 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Judith Ann Santeford Gray, 79, of Springfield, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, peacefully at her home.

Judy was born in Chicago Heights, IL on March 21, 1940, the daughter of Henry Simon and Charlotte Kirgis Santeford. She married Robert Kent Gray on August 15, 1964, in Chicago Heights, IL.

Judy earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from SIU Carbondale. She taught at Springfield's Owen Marsh and in Hillside, IL; Upper Arlington, OH; and Barrington, IL, followed by a long career at the Illinois State Board of Education. She was President of the Springfield Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and served as a member on the State Board of AAUW. After a 50-year membership, Judy earned the title of Honorary Life Member. She was also a member of the Springfield Civic Garden Club and earned the title of Master Gardener through the U of I program.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Gray; a son, Kent Gray; grandsons, Harrison and Oliver Gray of Springfield; two sisters, Joyce Santeford Wagner of Tucson, AZ and Carol Santeford (Thomas) Miller of St. John, IN; and one brother, Dr. Henry (Sally) Santeford of Houghton, MI.

In 2000, Judy survived breast cancer in her left breast and in 2001, she survived breast cancer in her right breast. In 2013, Judy was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and thanks to Dr. Timothy Gillison and the staff at The Cancer Center at Springfield Clinic, Judy became a five-year survivor of pancreatic cancer.

Judy immensely enjoyed being with her two grandsons, gardening, traveling and bird watching.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony; Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 South 6th Street, Springfield. A funeral ceremony will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.

Burial will take place in Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to AAUW Fund 4338 and sent to: AAUW Springfield Branch, P.O. Box 7475, Springfield, IL 62791.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019