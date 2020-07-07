1/1
Judith "Jude" Boggs
Judith "Jude" Boggs 1969 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Judith Ann (Jude) Boggs, 51, of Rochester, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Jude was born on January 6, 1969 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Jerry and Rebecca (Carter) Nash. She married Steven Lane Boggs on November 5, 1992 and he survives.
She was an avid member and supporter of Edinburg Baptist Church. Her two loves were her religion and her family. Anyone she meet she would talk to, and usually make them smile. She loved nurturing people, and always had room for one more. Her passion was loving everyone, because as she would say "we cant control others; we can only control what we do.
Jude is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Nash, and In-Laws Harland and Roberta Boggs.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Boggs; sons, Damon Miers, Steven Boggs, Brandon Boggs; daughters,
Belinda Piepenbrink (husband, Wayne Piepenbrink) and Andrea Boggs; grandchildren, Alexis, Amelia, and Henry Piepenbrink; mother, Rebecca Carter; brother William "Red" (wife, Ellen) Siler; sister Jacqueline "Jackie" (husband, Joseph) Johnson; nieces Jessica (husband, Voney) Bishop and Mikayla Siler; nephews Chris and Brian Siler.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, from 2:00-4:00PM at Wilson Park Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to follow.
Private family burial will take place at Rochester Cemetery.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
July 7, 2020
We were deeply saddened to hear of Judes passing. Our sympathies to you, Steve, and the kids. We hope to see you at visitation.
Bob and Lynne Sagle
Family
