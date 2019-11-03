Home

Judith C. Burge 1939 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Judith C. Burge, 80, of Lincoln, formerly of Dawson, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Copper Creek Cottages Memory Lane in Lincoln. She was born on May 8, 1939 in Springfield to Pryce and Lucille (Garver) Utterback. She married William L. Burge, Sr. in 1957 and he preceded her in death on July 10, 2017.
She is survived by a son, William L. (Patty) Burge, Jr. of Lincoln; three grandchildren, William MacKenzie, Joseph Truman and Rebecca Valerie; and several cousins.
She is also preceded in death by her parents.
She was of the Presbyterian faith. She loved traveling, especially to Branson, MO. She loved her many dog companions through the years.
Judith retired from Springfield Marine and Chase Bank after 42 years of service where she worked in the trust department.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Mark Gainer officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
