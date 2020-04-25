|
Judith Curtis 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Judith Curtis, 88, of Springfield, died at 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Heritage Health.
She was born on February 26, 1932 in Madison, WI, the daughter of Charles Sandford and Catherine Jewell (Whiteside) Levings. She married her husband, Ralph C. Curtis, on November 28, 1964 in Springfield, IL.
Judith graduated from Paris High School and received a bachelor's in Education from Indiana University. She worked for 12 years at Hay-Edwards Elementary School in Springfield as a 3rd grade teacher before having her first child. She then stayed at home caring for her family. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and was involved with Church Women United, as well as the American Association of University Women. Judith enjoyed traveling with her husband.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Charles S. Levings, III.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Mark) Shaner of Carl Junction, MO and Jeffrey Curtis of Springfield; grandchildren, Matthew (Tristan) Shaner of Joplin, MO and Isabelle Shaner of Carl Junction, MO; great-grandchild, Ellen Rae Shaner; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Ceremonies are being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Rd., Ashland, MT 59004 or to Christ Episcopal Church, 611 E. Jackson St., Springfield, IL 62701.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020