Frank & Bright Funeral Home - Flora
500 N. Main Street
Flora, IL 62839
618-662-2141
Judith K. (O'Donnell) Franklin

Judith K. (O'Donnell) Franklin Obituary
Judith K. (nee O'Donnell) Franklin 2019
Xenia, IL—Judith K. (nee O'Donnell) Franklin, of Xenia, IL and formerly of Buffalo, IL passed away March 3, 2019.
Judy is survived by 3 children: Tracy K. (Marty) Sharp of Greenview, Ross E. Shepard Jr. of Sherman, and Cami K. (Scott) Ananias of Springfield; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and 1 brother and 1 sister.
A graveside committal ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the O'Donnell Family Cemetery, 41 Tamarack Rd., Xenia. Memorials are suggested to a in Judy's memory. An online guestbook is available at: www.frankandbright.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
