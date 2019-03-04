|
|
Judith K. (nee O'Donnell) Franklin 2019
Xenia, IL—Judith K. (nee O'Donnell) Franklin, of Xenia, IL and formerly of Buffalo, IL passed away March 3, 2019.
Judy is survived by 3 children: Tracy K. (Marty) Sharp of Greenview, Ross E. Shepard Jr. of Sherman, and Cami K. (Scott) Ananias of Springfield; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and 1 brother and 1 sister.
A graveside committal ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the O'Donnell Family Cemetery, 41 Tamarack Rd., Xenia. Memorials are suggested to a in Judy's memory. An online guestbook is available at: www.frankandbright.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019