Judith K. Harvey Obituary
Judith K. Harvey 1947 - 2019
Girard, IL—Judith K. Harvey, 72, of Girard, passed away Friday morning, June 28, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Judy is survived by her son, Scot (Lori) Harvey of Edwardsville, IL; daughter, Lori Harvey of Athens, IL; 5 grandchildren, Brea, Ashton, Dacy, Mason, and Keagan.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 7:00 pm at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the Macoupin County Animal Shelter.
Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 29 to June 30, 2019
