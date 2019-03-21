|
Judith Kay Bowden 1940 - 2019
Sarasota, FL—Judith Kay Bowden was born on September 25, 1940, in DeSoto, Illinois, went home to her Redeemer, the Lord Jesus Christ, on March 17, 2019, at the age of 78.
She was the middle of three daughters of Charlie & Lucille Martie and grew up in Elkville, Illinois. Judy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Judy married Jimmie E. Bowden in Springfield, Illinois, in 1960. Jim preceded her in death in 2016.
She is survived by four Children, Tracy (Steve) Beck, Sarasota, FL, Troy (Becky) Bowden, Evansville, IN,; Todd (Aimee) Bowden, North Port, FL, Tricia (Marty) McDonald, Spring Lake, NC; grandchildren, Heather, Ashley, Michael, Megan, Jonathan, Rachel, Abigail, Nathan, Alexandra, Ana, and Ethan; great grandchildren, Joshua, Gianna, Isabella, Noah, Camilla, and Evelyn; and two sisters, Sue (Tom) Snider, Jacksonville, FL; and Chris (Jim) Heaton, Terre Haute, IN.
Judy was a faithful member of West Side Christian Church in Springfield, IL, where she ministered with the Floyd's Follies for more than 20 years, served as a youth sponsor, and served in the church nursery. She served the Springfield community through her volunteer work with Lewis Memorial Christian Village. Judy was employed for 31 years as the financial secretary at West Side Christian Church before retiring in 2007. She loved her co-workers and her church family as much as she loved her own family. Her laughter was infectious and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Sarasota Christian Church, 2923 Ashton Road, Sarasota, Florida 34231, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Lee Robison presiding. Interment will follow at Sarasota National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to TNT Adult Bible Fellowship class c/o West Side Christian Church, 2850 Cider Mill Lane, Springfield, IL 62702.
Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home – Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019