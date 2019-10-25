|
Judith Kerst 1935 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Judy (Squires) Kerst, 84, passed away on October 20, 2019, at Memorial Hospice, with loved ones at her side.
Judy was born on September 28, 1935, in Albany, New York, the daughter of Jack and Avis Olness. She was preceded in death by her long-time partner, John Beechler.
She raised four children, Katie-Jane Teel of Washington, DC, Elizabeth (Betsy) Squires of Springfield, IL, David Squires of Springfield, IL, and Louisa Squires of Santa Cruz, CA. She is also survived by her twin sister, Jane Livingston of Tulsa, OK; and two grandchildren, Laszlo and Sienna.
Per Judy's wishes — listen to your mother! — there will be no service. As complicated as Mom was, her motto was "keep it simple."
Judy was crazy for games, but especially poker and bridge. Stopping by her house you ran the risk of being pulled into a marathon card game, except, of course, Saturday mornings and her long-standing "family" — friends of Bill W. She was a contributing founding member of Easy Does it Club. Mother loved nothing more than the hunt for a great garage sale and would have jumped out of the ambulance if it looked enticing.
Mother's friends comprised a cast of characters, but the biggest character of all was Mom!
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019