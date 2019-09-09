|
Judith "Judy" Marks 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Julia "Judy" A. Marks, 87, went home to her heavenly Father on September 8, 2019. Judy was born June 4, 1932 to Harry and Jeanette Riegel
Judy is survived by her loving husband Fred E. Marks; daughter Susan Carlson and grandson Paul Carlson.
Judy and Fred enjoyed spending their time together traveling, fishing, and doing a variety of community service projects where ever they were. Judy was a member of The Eastern Star and Ladies Auxiliary. She belonged to a group of wither Texans that supported and worked in a orphanage in Mexico.
Judy was always involved in her church. She shared her talents of music and theater over the years at church and thorough out the communities in which she lived. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Everyone was welcomed to partake of goodies and have a cup of coffee at her kitchen table. She was a ray of sunshine and cared deeply for those around her.
Visitation will be held for Julia on Thursday September 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.to 11:00 a.m. with services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all at Hurley Funeral home in Petersburg, IL. A Private Burial will be held at a later time at the Sulphur Springs Cemetery in Loami, IL
A Private Burial will be held at a later time at the Sulphur Springs Cemetery in Loami, IL
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019