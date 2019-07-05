Home

Mott & Henning Funeral Home
206 N Main
Athens, IL 62613
(217) 636-8212
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Athens Christian Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Athens Christian Church
Judith R. Platt


1941 - 2019
Judith R. Platt Obituary
Judith R. Platt 1941 - 2019
Greenview, IL—Judith Rae Platt, age 77, of Greenview, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. John's Hospice in Springfield at 8:20 AM.
Judi was born on September 17, 1941 in Normal, Illinois, the daughter of Alva and Mildred Mitchell.
She married Frank Platt on February 27, 1988 in Normal, Illinois.
Judi is survived by husband, Frank; three sons, Scott Blakley, Thomas Blakley, and TJ Cullers; two daughters, Tina Neely and Linda Blakely; two step-sons; many grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father; step-mother, Bernice; and one sister, Sandra.
Judi loved sewing and traveling to the cabin in Ontario, Canada.
Cremation rites were accorded by Mott & Henning Funeral Home.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 with a visitation from 10:00 until time of memorial service at 11:00 AM at the Athens Christian Church with Rev. Ken Gennicks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Athens Christian Church Building Fund.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 6 to July 7, 2019
