The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 429-5439
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Queen of Angels Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery
Judith Wallace


1938 - 2019
Judith Wallace Obituary
Judith Wallace 1938 - 2019
Champaign, IL—Judith Wallace, 80, formerly of Springfield IL, died July 21, 2019, in her daughter's home in Champaign, IL.
Graveside services to celebrate the life of Judith Wallace will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Mary Queen of Angels Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Animal Protective League of Springfield 1001 Taintor Rd, Springfield, IL 62702.
The family of Judith Wallace is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the complete online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 23 to July 24, 2019
