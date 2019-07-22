|
Judith Wallace 1938 - 2019
Champaign, IL—Judith Wallace, 80, formerly of Springfield IL, died July 21, 2019, in her daughter's home in Champaign, IL.
Graveside services to celebrate the life of Judith Wallace will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Mary Queen of Angels Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Animal Protective League of Springfield 1001 Taintor Rd, Springfield, IL 62702.
www.gracelandfairlawn.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 23 to July 24, 2019