Judy Ann Nika 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Judy Ann Nika, 79, of Springfield died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born on April 12, 1941 in Springfield, IL to John and Dorothy (Braker) Tuxhorn. She married Paul R. Nika on February 12, 1960.
Judy is survived by her husband, Paul; two daughters, Janet Lynn (Randy) Funk of Delaplaine, AR and Constance Sue "Connie" (Todd) Ward of Springfield, IL; two grandchildren, Samantha Nicole Ward and Jacob Wayne Ward; three sisters, Sharon Kay Suits of Riverton, IL, Donna Lee Stode of Springfield, and Patricia Piper of Sherman; one brother, John W. Tuxhorn of Springfield, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Paul Nika, Jr.
Judy was a lifelong resident of Springfield and graduated from Lanphier High School. She was also a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield. She worked at Illinois Bell in the accounting department. After working at Illinois Bell, Judy went to work for the family business, Tuxhorn Towing. Until her retirement, Judy worked as an administrative assistant at Tuxhorn where she earned the well-known nickname, "Big Jude".
Judy loved her Labradors, was a great cook, and enjoyed gardening. She even canned many of the foods she grew in her garden. She enjoyed baking cookies and was especially fond of making Christmas candy with the Branham girls.
Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She watched and helped care for her grandchildren when they were growing up and they were the loves of her life, her whole world.
Private family services will be held at Staab Funeral Home in Springfield. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Judy's funeral service will be live-streamed at 10 am, Monday, December 7, 2020 and can be viewed from the following link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKdxc1U4hFo
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
