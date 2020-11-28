Judy "Mo" Schroeder 1953 - 2020Mechanicsburg, IL—Judy "Mo" Schroeder, 67, of Mechanicsburg, died at 4:31 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her residence.Judy was born on January 10, 1953 in Springfield, the daughter of Tony and Virginia M. Link Calcara.Judy was a devoted Mom, Grandma, and caretaker not only to her family, but to all those who knew her, often referring to her as "Mo". She retired after working for many years as an LPN. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals, but her greatest passion was spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Anthony Calcara.She is survived by her daughters, Christy (Wayne) Amos of Edinburg and Stephanie (Shane Duncan) Schroeder of Dawson; seven grandchildren, Alexandra (Tanner) Ward, Clint Amos, Dillon Amos, Samantha Sabo, and Kol, Elise, and Shaylee Duncan; one nephew, Tony Calcara; one niece, Kate Calcara; two great-nieces; best friends, Dee and Shakey; several cousins; and beloved dogs, Bama and Gizmo.Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.Private family ceremonies will be held.Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.