Julia L. Bright 1926 - 2019
Decatur, IL—Julia L. Bright, 92, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019, at River Birch Senior Living in Springfield, IL. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 8, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. She will be buried alongside her husband, Edward, and son, Jon.
Julia was born December 16, 1926, in Brownstown, IN, to William and Marie Lubker. She graduated in 1948 with a degree in education from Indiana State Teachers College where she met her husband, Edward Merle Bright. They were married June 11, 1950 and lived and taught in Fairfield, IL, before moving to Decatur, where they both continued to teach and raise their children, Jon, Jim, Sara, Paul, and Laura. Julia taught physical education at Lakeview and Eisenhower high schools before retiring in 1982.
Julia was a talented spinner and weaver, and an authority on natural dyes. She assisted in creating the Macon County Historical Society Museum and was active in restoring and refurnishing the Governor Oglesby Mansion in Decatur. She was a member of the American Association of University Women and Decatur Area Retired Teachers Association.
In 1985 she became an antiques dealer, selling at antique and quilt shows. Following overseas buying trips and visits to favorite shops in New England, Julia and Ed would fill their van with treasures and travel to shows throughout the United States until retiring from this second career in 2000.
At age 75 Julia learned to play bridge and golf and continued to enjoy overseas traveling. She was an enthusiastic walker through her neighborhood or, on cool days; in the Forsyth Mall.
In 2012 she moved to Primrose Retirement Community in Decatur, IL, furnishing her apartment with her favorite antiques and enjoying her many friends and activities at Primrose and her companion cat, Bo.
In 2016 she moved to River Birch Senior Living in Springfield, IL. Julia's family thanks the nursing staff and care givers at River Birch for the comfort and care they provided Julia in her final years.
Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her eldest son, Jon; and her parents, four sisters, and brother. She is survived by son Jim (Kelly), Norman, OK; daughter Sara (Blake Ross), Pleasant Plains, IL; son Paul, Norman, OK; and daughter Laura (Mark McDowell), Tulsa, OK; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Julia enjoyed and will be missed by her eight grandchildren: Jim Ross, Todd Bright, Ellen Ross, Miles Bright, Jack Bright, Willem Bright, Julia Moon, and Amy Bright. Julia combined her love of travel and being with her grandchildren by including them in her numerous travel adventures throughout the United States and various overseas locales.
The family will enjoy visiting with Julia's friends at a celebration of her life between 10 and 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Museum of Illinois, 55 S Country Club Rd, Decatur, IL 62521
