Julie E. Harbauer 1949 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Julie E. Harbauer, 71, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away at 6:40 am Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Aperion Care in Springfield.
Julie was born March 27, 1949, the daughter of Norvin and Phyllis (Hollenbeck) Elmore. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1967. Her parents preceded her in death.
Julie owned and operated a private daycare for several years and also worked in various flower shops. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed times with her family.
Surviving are her son Eric of Springfield, her grandchildren; Makena and Greydon Harbauer, her sister, Jodie Larson of Springfield, two nieces, Alinda Hale and Aimee Allbritton, as well as her ex-husband, John Harbauer of Springfield.
Cremation rites accorded by the Bisch and Son Crematory.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Bisch and Son Funeral Home 505 E. Allen Springfield, IL from 9:00-10:00 am. COVID-19 restrictions and CDC guidelines will be followed including social distancing and visitors to wear mask. A private memorial service will be held with Rev. Mark Gifford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home. 544-5424
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 20 to May 21, 2020