June (Graham) Leefers
Carlinville, IL - June (Graham) Leefers, 94, passed on Monday morning, May 18, 2020 at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville, IL. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 29 to May 30, 2020.