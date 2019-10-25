Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
(217) 544-5424
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Elliott Ave Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Elliott Ave Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Junella Leach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Junella L. Leach


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Junella L. Leach Obituary
Junella L. Leach 1924 - 2019
Salisbury, IL—Salisbury, IL-Junella L. Leach, 95, of Salsbury, passed away at her home.
She married Rev. Dr. Glenn Hall Leach in Oakland CA, May 8, 1955. Her husband and her daughter Mary, preceded her in death.
Surviving are her son, Paul (Beth) Leach of Salisbury, and two grandsons; Alex Leach of Chicago, and Chris (Keri) Leach of Lincoln, NE.
Funeral services will be held at Elliott Ave Baptist Church on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 10:30 am with Rev. Dr. Daniel Holland officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elliott Ave. Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bischfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home West 21-544-5424
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Junella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now