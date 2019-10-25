|
|
Junella L. Leach 1924 - 2019
Salisbury, IL—Salisbury, IL-Junella L. Leach, 95, of Salsbury, passed away at her home.
She married Rev. Dr. Glenn Hall Leach in Oakland CA, May 8, 1955. Her husband and her daughter Mary, preceded her in death.
Surviving are her son, Paul (Beth) Leach of Salisbury, and two grandsons; Alex Leach of Chicago, and Chris (Keri) Leach of Lincoln, NE.
Funeral services will be held at Elliott Ave Baptist Church on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 10:30 am with Rev. Dr. Daniel Holland officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elliott Ave. Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bischfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home West 21-544-5424
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019