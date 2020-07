Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Justin's life story with friends and family

Share Justin's life story with friends and family

Justin Lee Hartmann 1980 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Justin Lee Hartmann, 40, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 .

He is survived by daughters, Jasmine Lee Hartmann and Jayden Reynolds-Seitz and their mother, SelinaReynolds; his life partner Georgi Dugan, his mother, Cindy Hartmann; three siblings, Alan Simmons, Karl Simmons, and Brian Simmons.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store