Justin Scott Corbridge Jacobs 1986 - 2020

Riverton, IL—RIVERTON- Justin Scott Corbridge Jacobs, 34, of Riverton passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Justin was born on May 27, 1986 in the son of Timothy Corbridge and Crystal Jacobs. He married Jaime White on September 11, 2010 in Riverton, IL. She survives in Riverton.

Justin is also survived by his son, Landen Jacobs; his step-son, Donald Anderson; his parents, Timothy (Marie) Corbridge of Springfield, IL, Crystal (Bob Jr.) Beal of Riverton, IL; his siblings, Shawn (Kelly) Jacobs of Springfield, IL, Trish (Josh) Crawford of Riverton, IL, Christopher "Pork" (Lyndsey) Jacobs of Chatham, IL, and Starr (Jerry) Nutaut of Springfield, IL; his father-in-law, Robert "Whitey" White of Mt. Pulaski, IL; his life-long friend, Robert Lee; and several nieces and nephews.

Justin was a Riverton Fire Department Board Trustee and EMT. Justin enjoyed playing in cornhole tournaments, was an avid bowler and life-long Cardinal's and Bear's fan. He was a loving husband, great father, good son, and son-in-law, supportive brother, and was an avid CB radio operator.

A private family service will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL Where CDC protocol with face masks and social distancing will be enacted. Memorial donations may be made in Justin's name to the Landen Jacobs Education Fund.



