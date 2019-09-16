|
Kalvin Weeks 1975 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Kalvin Weeks was born September 6, 1975 in Ruleville Mississippi, the son of Annie weeks and Harry Jones. A God-fearing man with a thirst of living life to the fullest. Kalvin departed his life on September 4th 2019 at the young age of 43. Funeral Services will be Thursday September 19, 2019 at Union Baptist Church (Small Church) 1405 East Monroe, Springfield, IL 62703. Elder Elias Walton will be Officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. with services from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019