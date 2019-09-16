Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
For more information about
Kalvin Weeks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kalvin Weeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kalvin Weeks


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kalvin Weeks Obituary
Kalvin Weeks 1975 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Kalvin Weeks was born September 6, 1975 in Ruleville Mississippi, the son of Annie weeks and Harry Jones. A God-fearing man with a thirst of living life to the fullest. Kalvin departed his life on September 4th 2019 at the young age of 43. Funeral Services will be Thursday September 19, 2019 at Union Baptist Church (Small Church) 1405 East Monroe, Springfield, IL 62703. Elder Elias Walton will be Officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. with services from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kalvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now