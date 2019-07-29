|
|
Kamerion Lavail Rice 2002 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Kamerion Lavail Rice, 17, departed this life on July 19, 2019 in New London, Missouri. He was born February 6, 2002 in Springfield, IL, the son of Shemaiah Lynn Cross and Melvin Hayes.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1601 E Laurel St, Springfield, IL 62703 with Rev. Robert Moore Officiating.
Visitation will be 9:00am-11:00am. Service will be 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be at RoseLawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 30 to July 31, 2019