Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
For more information about
Kamerion Rice
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Missionary Baptist Church
1601 E Laurel St
Springfield, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zion Missionary Baptist Church
1601 E Laurel St,
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kamerion Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kamerion Lavail Rice


2002 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kamerion Lavail Rice Obituary
Kamerion Lavail Rice 2002 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Kamerion Lavail Rice, 17, departed this life on July 19, 2019 in New London, Missouri. He was born February 6, 2002 in Springfield, IL, the son of Shemaiah Lynn Cross and Melvin Hayes.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1601 E Laurel St, Springfield, IL 62703 with Rev. Robert Moore Officiating.
Visitation will be 9:00am-11:00am. Service will be 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be at RoseLawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kamerion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now