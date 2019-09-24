|
Karen A. Audi 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Karen Audi, 81, widow of Louis Audi, of Springfield, died September 23, 2019. Born on February 4, 1938 in Hibbing, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Chris Christiansen and Jeanette Christiansen. Karen was raised in Chicago and educated in its Catholic parochial schools. After graduation she joined the Sisters of Providence religious order where she earned a B.A. degree in Mathematics and Physics from St. Mary of the Woods College and taught in several Sisters of Providence high schools for eleven years. Transitioning back to civilian life, she earned an M.A. degree in Mathematics from Northwestern University and continued her education career at Springfield's Ursuline Academy as an instructor and administrator from 1974 until her retirement in 2002. Karen taught high school students for 41 years. In recent years she lived at the Villa Senior Care Community in Sherman, Illinois.
She is survived by her brother, Kent Christiansen of Waterford, Wisconsin, and a sister, Kay (Weldon) Mikulik of Coppell, Texas. In addition to her parents and husband, Karen was preceded in death by her sister, Karla Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Springfield.
Visitation: 9:30 -10:50 am, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Springfield with Reverend Manuel Cuizon officiating. Private burial will be at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019