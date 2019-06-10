|
Dr. Karen Hockenyos (Yarnell) Goodwin 1949 - 2019
Pagosa Springs, CO—Dr. Karen Hockenyos (Yarnell) Goodwin, PhD, age 70 of Pagosa Springs, CO, passed away at home on April 24, 2019, surrounded by family after a year-long struggle with cancer.She is survived by her husband, (John G Goodwin, Jr.), two children (Sarah and Jacob), two grandchildren (Madeleine and Carson), siblings (Jon, Kris, and Mark) and their extended families.
Born 1949 in Springfield, IL to George and Gwendolyn (Hemion) Hockenyos. Education included Springfield High School (1967), Illinois Wesleyan Univ, Univ of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (BA 1971), and Northern Arizona University (MS Forestry 1993, PhD Forest Science 2004).
Married Michael Allen Yarnell in 1971. They lived in Phoenix, AZ and raised two children. In mid-life, became a forest scientist and married her second husband John in 1997. They lived in Flagstaff, AZ and retired toPagosa Springs, CO in 2014.
Karen is deeply missed and will always be remembered for her love, laughter, activism and courage. In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory by taking a positive action for others.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 15 to June 16, 2019