Karen Jo Pitts 1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Karen Jo Pitts, 60, of Springfield, died at 8:58 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Karen was born on September 7, 1959 in Springfield, the daughter of Jerry and Barbara Landgraf Pitts.
Karen graduated from Immanuel Lutheran Grade School and Riverton High School. She worked for the State of IL, Department of Transportation, for 28 years. Karen spent many years confined to a wheelchair, the aftereffects of a battle with Guillain-Barre. Her spirit and determination wouldn't let her disability stop her. Karen could frequently be seen in her little blue car with the white wheelchair topper running errands and tending to her many hobbies and interests. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, collecting paper weights and Legos, and playing with her beloved cat, Kit.
She was preceded in death by her mother and one sister, Catherine Jean Thompson.
She is survived by her dad, Jerry (Carol) Pitts of Springfield; one sister, Joanna (Steve) Benjamin of Port Charlotte, FL; and many cousins.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2750 East Sangamon Avenue, Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. James Stuenkel officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2750 East Sangamon Avenue, Springfield, IL 62702.
The family of Karen Jo Pitts is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020