Karen L. Hamrick 1944 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Karen L. Hamrick, 75, of Springfield, passed away on December 16, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born on March 5, 1944 in Springfield to Milton Hamrick and Bertha Louise Nation.
Miss. Hamrick is survived by her siblings: David Hamrick of Springfield, Ernie (Marilyn) Hamrick of Peoria, Arizona and Bertha (companion Bill Good) Esslinger of Springfield, five nephews and one niece.
Karen graduated from Lanphier High School, worked at Franklin Life and retired as the Manager of the Group Insurance Unit at the Illinois Savings and Loan League. She was a member of the First Church of God her entire life and was responsible for starting the children's church program, which she directed, in 1973.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday December 21 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street. The family will greet friends from 9:00am until the time of funeral service Saturday at Bisch and Son. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God Children's Church Program and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019