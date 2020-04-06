|
|
Karen (Boone) Miller 1959 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Karen Miller, 60, of Sherman, IL passed away April 3, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Karen was born in Richwood, WV on October 28, 1959 the daughter of Edgel and Charlotte (Freeman) Boone. Her parents preceded her in death.
She married Vernie "Butch" Miller on June 20, 1998 at Patterson Bay on the Illinois River.
Karen was employed by Greenway Health for over 25 years. She enjoyed traveling, being outside, and spending time at her cabin on Patterson Bay with her friends and her dog Izzy. Karen had a contagious laugh and always had a smile on her face. She was loved by all who knew her.
Surviving are her husband Vernie "Butch", her dog Izzy, one brother Holley "Tootie" (Brenda) Boone of Waldorf, MD; one sister Diana (Brent) McCallister of Eustis, FL; brother-in-law David (Deborah) Miller of Ashland, IL; along with many nieces and nephews, her Aunt Jennie, Aunt Mary Lou, and Uncle Emery "Bub", and several cousins including Sid Faulkner.
A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery on Wednesday April 8, 2020 with Reverend Paul Ayappa officiating.
Memorials may be made to: Faith Outreach Christian Center, P.O. Box 328 Sherman, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020