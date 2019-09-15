|
|
Karen Rae Newton 1941 - 2019
Jacksonville, IL—Karen Rae Newton, 78, of Jacksonville, died at 6:44 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
Karen was born on June 1, 1941, in Harvey, IL, the daughter of Harold Frazier and Vera Mae Williams Brown.
Karen graduated from Thornton Township High School in Harvey, IL, and attended Illinois State University. She explored the service industry while spending one summer living in Bar Harbor, ME.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jan Darland.
She is survived by her brother, Norman (wife, Julie) Brown of Springfield; brother-in-law, James Darland of Frankfort, IL; niece, Kim; nephews, Gavin, Eric, and James; and one cousin, Carey.
In accordance with Karen's wishes, her body has been donated for scientific research to the Anatomical Gift Association of Chicago.
Private family ceremonies will be held at a later date.
