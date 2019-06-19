Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Devereaux Heights Knights of Columbus
Karen Sue Kunz-Young


Karen Sue Kunz-Young


1957 - 2019
Karen Sue Kunz-Young Obituary
Karen Sue Kunz-Young 1957 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Karen Sue Kunz-Young, 61, of Springfield, died at 11:54 pm, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on July 9, 1957 in Springfield to Russell Eugene and Lillian (Weyant) Kunz. She married Michael J. Young.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; son, Hunter Michael Young, both of Springfield; three brothers, Keith (Deanna) Kunz of Columbus, IN and Rusty (Wanda) and Charles (Denise) Kunz, both of Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Karen retired from the State of Illinois Department of Aeronautics.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Devereaux Heights Knights of Columbus.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 20 to June 21, 2019
