Karen Sue McLendon 1938 - 2019
Mason City, IL—Karen Sue McLendon, age 81, of Mason City passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Mason City Area Nursing Home.
She was born on April 16, 1938 in Pekin to Lloyd and Violet (Hancock) Flathers.
Karen is survived by her sons, Timothy (Susan) Shelabarger and Tracy (DeAnn) Shelabarger, both of Springfield; grandchildren, Ashley Shelabarger, Amy Shelabarger, Julie Shelabarger, and Lacey Shelabarger; and great-grandchildren, Layla Shelabarger and Ariel Shelabarger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and aunt and uncle Vera and Delbert Hurt.
Karen worked in Mason City for Dr. J.H. Price as a Dental Assistant and Office Manager for 19 years until her retirement in January of 1995. She was an avid babysitter and dog sitter in the community and was well known as "Grandma Karen."
Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service for Karen will be held at Mason City Cemetery at a later date. Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations in honor of Karen may be made to Mason City Area Nursing Home or Pets Without Parents of Mason County.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 11 to May 12, 2019